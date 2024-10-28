News & Insights

Stocks

Silver Mines Advances Bowdens Project Amidst Regulatory Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silver Mines Limited (AU:SVL) has released an update.

Silver Mines Limited is progressing with its Bowdens Silver Project, the largest undeveloped silver deposit in Australia, as it navigates regulatory hurdles for its development application. The company is actively working on exploration at its Bara Creek Prospect, identifying significant mineral potential. A detailed optimization program is also underway to update the project’s feasibility study, aiming to refine all aspects of its development and market strategy.

For further insights into AU:SVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLVMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.