Silver Mines Advances Bowdens Project Amidst Regulatory Challenges

Silver Mines Limited is progressing with its Bowdens Silver Project, the largest undeveloped silver deposit in Australia, as it navigates regulatory hurdles for its development application. The company is actively working on exploration at its Bara Creek Prospect, identifying significant mineral potential. A detailed optimization program is also underway to update the project’s feasibility study, aiming to refine all aspects of its development and market strategy.

