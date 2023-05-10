Silver Lake tweaks offer for St Barbara's Leonara assets to outbid Genesis

Updates with details throughout on revised deal, context of previous proposals, and share price move in paragraph 6

May 11 (Reuters) - Silver Lake Resources Ltd SLR.AX on Thursday revised its offer for St Barbara Ltd's SBM.AX Leonara assets in Western Australia to A$707 million ($479.56 million), hoping to outbid Genesis Minerals GMD.AX in the race to secure the assets.

Under the revised offer, Silver Lake will shell out A$326 million in cash and issue 327.1 million shares valued at A$381 million to St Barbara shareholders.

St Barbara earlier this month backed a bid of A$600 million from Genesis Minerals for Leonara assets, rejecting Silver Lake's prior offer of A$732 million and cited a lack of synergies and a lower cash component.

St Barbara and Genesis Minerals Ltd GMD.AX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the revised offer.

Silver Lake tweaked the scrip component of the deal, breaking it into 232.3 million new shares to be distributed in-specie, and subscription rights to be issued in respect to a further 94.8 million new shares.

The revised bid sent St Barbara's shares up 5.6%, while Silver Lake traded 0.7% lower.

The subscription rights would provide St Barbara with about "A$111 million in additional liquid assets so as to provide greater flexibility for St Barbara to fund its working capital requirements post completion," Silver Lake said.

"Silver Lake stands ready to complete targeted due diligence activities within a two-week period and move to a binding offer," the gold miner said.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

