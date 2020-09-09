Silver Lake to invest $1 billion in Reliance's retail arm

Adds retail sector background, shares

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Wednesday U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners would buy a 1.75% stake in its retail arm for 75 billion rupees ($1.02 billion), as the Indian conglomerate bolsters its retail presence in the country.

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been aggressively building its retail business as it looks to attract potential investors over the next few quarters.

Silver Lake's investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of 4.21 trillion rupees, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In a rapid expansion into India's largely unorganised retail sector, Reliance in August bought the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for $3.38 billion.

In May, Reliance launched JioMart, an online grocery service in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's AMZN.O local unit and Walmart's WMT.N Flipkart in the huge Indian market.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio of companies includes Airbnb and social media firm Twitter Inc TWTR.N, has previously invested in Reliance's digital business as part of a fund-raising spree by Reliance that saw the conglomerate raise more than $20 billion from investors including Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O.

Shares of Reliance rose as much as 1.5% after the announcement in a Mumbai market .NSEI that was down 0.5% as of 0400 GMT.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.