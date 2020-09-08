RELI

Silver Lake to invest $1 billion in Reliance's retail arm

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest 75 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in the retail arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd for a 1.75% stake, Reliance said on Wednesday.

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest 75 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in the retail arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS for a 1.75% stake, Reliance said on Wednesday.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of 4.21 trillion rupees, Mumbai-based Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 73.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters