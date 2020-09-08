Silver Lake to invest $1 billion in Reliance's retail arm

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest 75 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in the retail arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS for a 1.75% stake, Reliance said on Wednesday.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of 4.21 trillion rupees, Mumbai-based Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 73.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

