April 22 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Silver Lake Management has offered to buy German business software developer Software AG SOWGn.DE for 30 euros per share, valuing the company at 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion).

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.