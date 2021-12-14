Silver Lake targets an early lead in Aussie soccer

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aussie-rules football, cricket and rugby are the sporting champions Down Under, but Silver Lake is aiming https://keepup.com.au/news/this-war-chest-can-convert-potential-into-performance to give soccer a financial kick. The private equity shop is paying $100 million to buy one-third of the Australian Professional League, which oversees the major men’s and women’s clubs.

The deal values the organisation at nearly 7 times revenue for the financial year before the pandemic hit. Although it’s a somewhat crude comparison given the differences between a league and an individual team, the multiple is similar to what Silver Lake paid for a 10% stake in Manchester City’s owner https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/man-city-adds-scrappy-player-to-financial-roster two years ago. The British club also owns the Melbourne City team, helping provide some insight into Australian soccer.

The APL is just starting life as a standalone business after separating from Football Australia a year ago. It wants to invest more in e-sports and expand its roster of 13 franchises. Silver Lake’s investment should help, and give hope to underdog athletes everywhere. (By Antony Currie)

