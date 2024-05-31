Silver Lake Shareholders Approve Red 5 Merger

Silver Lake Resources Limited (AU:SLR) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Limited shareholders have given the green light for a merger with Red 5 Limited, with the scheme expected to be legally effective post-court approval around June 7, 2024. The last trading day of Silver Lake shares is scheduled for the same date, with delisting from the ASX set for June 20, 2024. Shareholders on the record by June 12 will be entitled to scheme consideration, receiving 3.434 Red 5 shares for each Silver Lake share held.

