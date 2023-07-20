Silver Lake secures 84.29% stake in Software AG

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Silver Lake SILAK.UL has secured a 84.29% stake in Software AG SOWGn.DE, subject to closing of the tender offer, the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approvals, it added.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)

