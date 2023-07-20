News & Insights

Silver Lake secures 84.29% stake in Software AG

July 20, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Silver Lake SILAK.UL has secured a 84.29% stake in Software AG SOWGn.DE, subject to closing of the tender offer, the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approvals, it added.

