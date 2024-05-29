Silver Lake Resources Expands Equity Base

Silver Lake Resources Limited (AU:SLR) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 54,987 new ordinary shares on May 29, 2024. This move to issue additional securities, detailed in the company’s latest financial documents, aims to support their ongoing financial strategies. The shares are to be unquoted, which means they won’t be traded on the public stock exchanges.

