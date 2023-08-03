Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Price Target Decreased by 7.97% to 1.64

The average one-year price target for Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) has been revised to 1.64 / share. This is an decrease of 7.97% from the prior estimate of 1.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.39 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Lake Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLR is 0.35%, a decrease of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.66% to 210,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 54,461K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,187K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLR by 6.10% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 36,392K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,594K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLR by 13.03% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 23,232K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,732K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLR by 0.91% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,691K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,438K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLR by 9.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,381K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 92.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLR by 23.73% over the last quarter.

