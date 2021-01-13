US Markets
GOOGL

Silver Lake raises $20 billion for buyout fund

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Silver Lake said on Wednesday it had raised about $20 billion for its buyout fund, Silver Lake Partners VI, as the technology-focused private equity firm looks to focus on large-scale investments.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Silver Lake said on Wednesday it had raised about $20 billion for its buyout fund, Silver Lake Partners VI, as the technology-focused private equity firm looks to focus on large-scale investments.

Silver Lake, which manages about $75 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital, has recently invested in major names, including Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Verily Life Sciences LLC and India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS.

Buyout funds typically return money to investors three to seven years following their fundraising.

Silver Lake has stakes in social media firm Twitter Inc TWTR.N, U.S. home rental firm Airbnb Inc ABNB.O and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, according to its website.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL RELI TWTR ABNB AMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular