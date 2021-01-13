Silver Lake raises $20 billion for buyout fund

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Silver Lake said on Wednesday it had raised about $20 billion for its buyout fund, Silver Lake Partners VI, as the technology-focused private equity firm looks to focus on large-scale investments.

Silver Lake, which manages about $75 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital, has recently invested in major names, including Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Verily Life Sciences LLC and India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS.

Buyout funds typically return money to investors three to seven years following their fundraising.

Silver Lake has stakes in social media firm Twitter Inc TWTR.N, U.S. home rental firm Airbnb Inc ABNB.O and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, according to its website.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

