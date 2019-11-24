US Markets

Silver Lake nears deal for First Advantage -sources

Contributor
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Private equity firm Silver Lake is nearing a deal to acquire First Advantage that could value the background checks provider at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

By Joshua Franklin

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Silver Lake is nearing a deal to acquire First Advantage that could value the background checks provider at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

An agreement could be announced as early as this week, the sources said, cautioning that it is still possible that no deal will materialize.

The sources requested anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Silver Lake declined to comment. First Advantage and its owner, Symphony Technology Group (STG), did not respond to requests for comment.

STG acquired First Advantage in 2010 from real estate data analytics company CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N for $265 million.

Atlanta-based First Advantage is one of the largest players in the U.S. background checks market, which is expected to generate $3.2 billion in revenue in 2019, according to research firm IBISWorld.

Silver Lake, based in Menlo Park, California, has over $43 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular