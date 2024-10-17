Silver Lake, GIC To Acquire Zuora - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zuora (ZUO) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, in partnership with an affiliate of GIC Pte. Ltd. in a deal valued at $1.7 billion. Silver Lake and GIC will acquire all outstanding shares of Zuora common stock for $10.00 per share. Upon completion, Zuora will become a privately held company.

Tien Tzuo, Zuora's CEO, will roll over a majority of his existing ownership. Tzuo will continue to lead the company, which will maintain its headquarters in Redwood City.

