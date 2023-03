March 13 (Reuters) - Qualtrics International Inc XM.O said on Monday that an investor consortium led by Silver Lake and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) struck a deal to acquire the customer survey software maker for $12.5 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

