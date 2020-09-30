Silver lake co-investors buy additional stake in Reliance Retail

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S private equity firm Silver Lake co-investors will be investing additional 18.75 billion rupees into Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the firm said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio includes stakes in Airbnb and Twitter Inc, has previously invested in Reliance’s digital business.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +9122 68414388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.