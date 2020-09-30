RELI

Silver lake co-investors buy additional stake in Reliance Retail

Contributor
Nupur Anand Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PRASHANT WAYDANDE

U.S private equity firm Silver Lake co-investors will be investing additional 18.75 billion rupees into Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the firm said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S private equity firm Silver Lake co-investors will be investing additional 18.75 billion rupees into Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the firm said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio includes stakes in Airbnb and Twitter Inc, has previously invested in Reliance’s digital business.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +9122 68414388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters