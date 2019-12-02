US Markets

Silver Lake appoints Egon Durban, Greg Mondre as co-CEOs

Contributor
Akshay Balan Reuters
Published

Private equity firm Silver Lake on Monday said it appointed Egon Durban and Greg Mondre to the newly formed role of co-chief executive officers, and announced a number of other leadership changes.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Silver Lake on Monday said it appointed Egon Durban and Greg Mondre to the newly formed role of co-chief executive officers, and announced a number of other leadership changes.

Durban and Mondre, who were managing partners at the firm, will assume their new positions immediately, the company said in a statement.

The firm, which has over $43 billion in combined assets, said Managing Partner Ken Hao will be the chairman, while Joe Osnoss will be promoted to the role of a managing partner.

Managing Partner Mike Bingle will take on as the vice-chairman and managing partner emeritus, it added.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akshay.Balan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 9300, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular