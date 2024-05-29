News & Insights

Silver Lake Announces Performance Rights Cessation

May 29, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Silver Lake Resources Limited (AU:SLR) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 203,000 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of the underlying conditions. This development, reported on May 29, 2024, may influence investor perceptions as it directly relates to the company’s issued capital.

