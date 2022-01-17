Silver Is Mostly Flat At The Start Of The Week

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Remains Stuck Near The $23 Level

Silver is currently trying to settle back above $23.00 while U.S. dollar is gaining some ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 95.20. In case this test is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the resistance at 95.40 which will be bearish for silver and gold price today. Stronger dollar is bearish for precious metals as it makes them more expensive for buyers who have other currencies.

Meanwhile, gold made an attempt to settle below the support at $1815 but failed to develop sufficient downside momentum and remained in the $1815 – $1830 range. In case gold declines below $1815, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the next support level which is located near the 50 EMA at $1800.

Gold/silver ratio is currently trying to settle above the 20 EMA at 79.25. A move above the 20 EMA will push gold/silver ratio towards the resistance at 79.50 which will be bearish for silver.

It should be noted that U.S. stock markets are closed today, so ETFs like iShares Silver Trust and SPDR Gold Trust are not trading.

Technical Analysis

Silver is testing the resistance level at the 50 EMA at $23.00. In case silver manages to settle above the 50 EMA, it will move towards the next resistance level which is located at $23.20.

RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge. If silver settles above $23.20, it will move towards the next resistance level at $23.50.

On the support side, the nearest support level for silver is located at the 20 EMA near $22.85. If silver moves below the 20 EMA, it will get to the test of the support at $22.75. A move below this level will push silver towards the support level which is located at $22.60.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

