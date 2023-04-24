Silver Holds Strong Despite Sideways Range

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Forecast Video for 25.04.23 by Bruce Powers

Silver has been trading within a relatively sideways price range for the past couple of weeks. This follows a 31.9% rally in only 26 trading days for silver that took it to a trend high of 24.62 two weeks ago. During that rally silver broke out of a large bullish flag or descending parallel channel and accelerated higher.

Prior Resistance Acts as Support, A Sign of Strength

So far, the retracement off the 26.07 high has been mild, with a 23.6% Fibonacci support level hit last week and a low of 24.63. That low corresponds to the prior swing high resistance at 24.62. In other words, previous resistance is now acting as support, a sign of strength. Whether it will continue to provide support to the pullback remains to be seen, however.

Mild Retracement Indicates Underlying Strength

Certainly, the limited retracement to date is indicative of the bullish nature of the trend, plus the strong breakout of a long-term bullish pattern. The bullish nature of the flag breakout is supported by the sharp rally that occurred before silver moved into a correction off the August 2020 peak and then February 2021 second top. It provides some evidence to indicate that silver may just be getting going again and higher prices are coming. At the first high in August silver was up 166% from the March 2020 lows in only 20 weeks.

Buyers have remained aggressive enough during weakness to keep prices relatively high. At the same time, a pullback to test support of the downtrend line would be perfectly normal and not negate the overall bullish behavior of recent price action.

Bull Trend Expected to Continue Following a Rest

Following the correction, a continuation of the bull trend is anticipated. Silver is looking to complete an ABCD pattern at 26.84, where the CD leg matches the price rise seen in the AB leg. That is the initial main target. The target price zone is given added significance since the next higher swing high was at 26.93. It is significant as it defines the price structure of the declining trend channel. A daily close above that swing high will provide a new sign of strength confirmation of a reversal of the downtrend to an uptrend.

