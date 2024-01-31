News & Insights

Silver Hill Energy Partners to buy Liberty Resources' North Dakota assets

January 31, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Silver Hill Energy Partners said on Wednesday it would acquire Liberty Resources II's interests in oil and gas properties and all of Liberty Midstream Solutions in North Dakota for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is expected to close on March 14.

