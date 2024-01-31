Silver Hill Energy Partners to buy Liberty Resources' North Dakota assets

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Silver Hill Energy Partners said on Wednesday it would acquire Liberty Resources II's interests in oil and gas properties and all of Liberty Midstream Solutions in North Dakota for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is expected to close on March 14.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

