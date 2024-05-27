Silver Hammer Sets Sights on Silver Exploration Boost

Silver Hammer Mining (TSE:HAMR) has released an update.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement to raise up to CAN$2.4 million, offering units at CAN$0.09 each, with high anticipation for the upcoming exploration season of its high-grade silver assets. The placement includes common shares and warrants, allowing investors to purchase additional shares at CAN$0.12 within two years. The company is capitalizing on emergingsilver marketopportunities with a focus on reviving historical silver mines with limited recent exploration.

