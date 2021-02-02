Silver ETF (SLV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Silver Trust SLV is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 147% from its 52-week low price of $10.86 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

SLV in Focus

The fund offers exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion. It is an ultra-popular silver ETF with AUM of $14.6 billion and a heavy volume of nearly 30.3 million shares a day. It charges 50 bps in fees per year from investors (see: all the Precious Metal ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The precious metal space, especially silver, has been an area to watch lately given a Reddit-fueled frenzy. Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum declared silver “THE BIGGEST SHORT IN THE WORLD” last week, encouraging traders to pile into the grey metal. Additionally, the optimism over global economic recovery in the post-pandemic world will push up inflation, thereby leading to higher demand for silver as an inflation hedge.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that SLV might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 70.96 and 20-day volatility of 46.8%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.

