Silver Elephant Mining Sets New Production Record

Silver Elephant Mining has achieved a new monthly production record in October 2024 by mining 31,693 tonnes of silver oxide materials from its Paca project. The company plans to sell up to 800,000 tonnes to Andean Precious Metals, expecting to receive $2.5 million by January 2025 while maintaining a debt-free position.

