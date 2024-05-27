Silver Elephant Finalizes Private Funding Round

Silver Elephant Mining (TSE:ELEF) has released an update.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. has completed the final tranche of its private placement, raising $75,000 from the sale of 250,000 units at $0.30 each, to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Each unit sold includes one common share and a half-warrant, which can be exercised at $0.45 for a three-year period. The securities are under a regulatory hold period until September 24, 2024.

