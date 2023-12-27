Silver Economy Successes: 3 Stocks Benefitting From an Aging Population

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding investment opportunities in tune with today’s demographic trends can be challenging, but aging population stocks may be the solution. This market is booming in a world with an aging population, creating a special opportunity for investors to profit.

This field is relatively immune to economic downturns, as the needs of products and services for senior citizens don’t change with changes in conditions. Many industries can profit from the graying population in areas such as health care, pharmaceuticals and leisure. Investors can prepare themselves to profit from this population shift by choosing stocks carefully in these industries.

Further, the aging population is not restricted to a particular region or country. This trend occurs worldwide, making it a truly global investment opportunity. Firms providing for the aging population’s needs will likely enjoy increasing demand and profit.

Here’s a look at a few of the best stocks to profit from an aging population and discuss their potential returns and risks. If you are a veteran investor or just starting, being aware of the impact of the aging population and developing suitable company stocks to buy can help develop a profitable investment strategy.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Drugs giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been a star performer in the healthcare sector, rising 54 % over five years. Last quarter, Abbot demonstrated its resilience with a slight increase in net income to $ 1.45 billion—up just 0.1 % over the previous year (or down one-half of that amount when adjusted for special items). This comes when revenue has dipped slightly, by about 2.6%, to $10.14 billion for the year. Aging population stocks have been a key focus of Abbott’s efforts because the demographic changes underway also change consumer expectations.

Innovations like the Aveir Leadless Pacemaker testify to Abbott’s determination to face aging-related health problems. This is a major step forward in cardiac care technology tailored to the requirements of elderly patients. In addition, Abbott is making headway with spinal cord stimulation systems, which ease chronic pain, a problem common for elderly people.

In addition, Abbott’s focus on muscle health reflects its all-around approach to aging. Aware of the natural loss of muscle that begins around age 40, Abbott urges preventive care through its product line. This worked well with the increasing demand for products and services geared to an aging population.

With its combination of technological innovation and lifestyle solutions, Abbott’s position in the market is very strong. In addition to being good news for the older population, it also presents excellent growth prospects for investors.

Humana (HUM)

Humana (NYSE:HUM) stands out with its targeted strategies in the realm of aging population stocks. Despite a recent dip of approximately 12% in yearly returns, it’s not all gloom for the healthcare giant. Its latest financials show a robust revenue increase to $26.42 billion, a notable 16% year-over-year growth. Operational costs also reflect prudent management, rising just under 8%. However, net income did take a hit, decreasing by about 30% to $832 million.

Humana’s balance sheet presents a solid footing, with cash and short-term investments escalating to over $30 billion, a 14% uptick. Total assets climbed to $55.91 billion, reflecting a healthy 10% growth. Yet, this expansion comes with an uptick in liabilities, now at $38.90 billion, a 13% rise. The cash flow statements paint a nuanced picture, with a striking 85% decline in cash from operations, signaling potential areas for efficiency improvements.

Humana’s strategic initiatives, such as expanding Conviva’s primary care network and addressing digital isolation among seniors, showcase its commitment to capitalizing on the aging population. Its dedication is evident in its actions, from enhancing healthcare access to embracing digital solutions. These efforts position Humana as a healthcare provider and proactive entity in the evolving senior care landscape. The company’s focus on senior health needs, particularly through its CenterWell brand, underscores its strategic alignment with demographic trends. These moves might just be the catalysts for Humana to leverage the opportunities in the burgeoning market of aging population stocks.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) speaks volumes with a 22% year-to-date return. According to its most recent quarterly report, the financial picture is mixed.

Revenue reached $ 77.22 billion, up by 10 %. Yet net income plunged to $ 664 million, a 28 % decrease. The aging population makes McKesson’s role in healthcare more critical than ever.

McKesson’s initiatives are in tune with the needs of this generation. Through providing accessibility and affordability in healthcare, the company provides some indirect support for old people. Older adults often have complex health problems, so such efforts are essential. In addition, McKesson’s call for patient-centered policies is geared to the needs of aging individuals in getting good but affordable care.

Secondly, McKesson provides different services from pharmaceutical distribution to technology solutions, which benefit older adults indirectly. These services are indispensable in meeting unique healthcare needs. The all-round approach taken by McKesson helps create a conducive environment for healthcare to thrive, ultimately improving accessibility and quality of care for the aging population.

In a nutshell, McKesson is one of the big players in healthcare, positioned perfectly to take advantage of rising medical demands among aging populations. Its excellent financial performance and wide range of services make it a compelling choice among stocks targeting aging populations.

