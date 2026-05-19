Silver Economy Investing: Why the Healthcare Giants Are in Focus

An updated edition of the March 24, 2026 article.

The world’s population is aging rapidly, reshaping how healthcare systems, corporations and investors approach long-term growth opportunities. According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 and older surpassed children under five globally in 2020, marking a historic demographic turning point. The world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion in 2050. The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million.

This demographic transition continues to unlock a multitrillion-dollar healthcare opportunity. Global Market Insights estimates the global geriatric care services market to surpass $2.1 trillion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.1%, driven by rising life expectancy, increasing chronic disease prevalence and growing demand for home-based and digitally connected care solutions.

The aging population is significantly altering healthcare consumption patterns and creating robust growth opportunities across pharmaceuticals, robotic surgery, cardiovascular devices, obesity care, sleep health and digital monitoring technologies.

Healthcare giants such as Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and ResMed RMD are all capitalizing on this evolving landscape. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

As longevity improves globally, age-related conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, sleep apnea, neurodegenerative disorders and musculoskeletal complications are becoming more prevalent. Digital health solutions, artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and home-based monitoring systems are transforming elder care, creating new revenue opportunities for healthcare firms.

Notably, Medtronic’s MDT AccuRhythm AI platform is being deeply embedded directly into hospital electronic health records (EHRs). The cloud-side convolutional neural networks now automatically filter out 91% of false alerts for both Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and Pause (syncope) before they ever land in a doctor's inbox, saving clinics an average of 400 hours per year. Abbott ABT, on the other hand, has introduced Lingo, a wearable device that monitors multiple biomarkers, including glucose levels.

From an investment perspective, healthcare continues to offer defensive characteristics during volatile economic environments. Demand for critical treatments, medical procedures and chronic disease therapies generally remains resilient regardless of macroeconomic cycles, supporting stable cash flows and long-term earnings visibility.

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4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Eli Lilly has increasingly strengthened its position in aging-related healthcare through obesity, diabetes and neurodegenerative disease innovation. The company’s obesity franchise continues gaining momentum following the April 2026 FDA approval of Foundayo (orforglipron), the first GLP-1 oral obesity treatment that can be taken without food or water restrictions.

Lilly is also expanding its Alzheimer’s disease presence. In May 2026, the company launched its Alzheimer’s therapy Donanemab in India under the brand name Lormalzi, broadening global access to treatments designed to slow progression in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Beyond obesity and neuroscience, Lilly continues investing heavily in cardiometabolic diseases and chronic care therapies that disproportionately affect older adults. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tandem Diabetes continues to witness market share gains with the growing prevalence of diabetes as a major health condition in the aging population. Going by the American Diabetes Association’s data, over 29% of people over the age of 65 have diabetes. The number of older adults living with this condition is expected to increase rapidly in the coming decades.

In the near and long term, TNDM aims to strategically expand the adoption of the insulin pump by type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients across all its markets. The company’s t:slim X2 insulin pump software’s intuitive screen display has resonated strongly with Type 2 users and its 300-unit reservoir reduces the frequency of cartridge changes, helping ease the daily burden of diabetes management. Building on this positive feedback, the company has expanded its Type 2 commercial efforts, transitioning from a pilot program to full promotion of Control-IQ+ for people with Type 2 diabetes. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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Intuitive Surgical continues to benefit from the rising adoption of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery, particularly for procedures commonly performed on older adults. The company’s da Vinci robotic surgery platform remains a leader in areas including urology, gynecology, thoracic and general surgery.

In January 2026, the FDA cleared the da Vinci 5 system for certain cardiac procedures, including mitral valve repair and cardiac revascularization-related applications. The latest-generation system incorporates advanced imaging, enhanced analytics and smart instrumentation designed to improve surgical precision and patient outcomes. Intuitive has also introduced real-time surgical insights and advanced force-feedback capabilities for da Vinci 5, leveraging data analytics and digital integration to improve operating-room efficiency and surgeon performance. The stock also carries a Zacks Rank #3.

ResMed is gaining from the growing awareness and diagnosis of sleep apnea and chronic respiratory disorders, both of which are highly prevalent among older adults. Sleep apnea affects nearly one billion people worldwide and is associated with elevated risks of cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and metabolic disorders.

The company continues integrating artificial intelligence and digital health capabilities into its sleep-care ecosystem. In late 2025, ResMed received FDA clearance for Smart Comfort, an AI-enabled digital medical device that personalizes CPAP therapy settings using machine learning and real-world sleep data. The technology is designed to improve patient comfort and long-term therapy adherence. ResMed has also built one of the industry’s largest connected health networks, with more than 15 million cloud-connectable devices supporting remote patient monitoring and home-based care management. RMD carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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