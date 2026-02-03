Silver Economy Boom: Investing in Healthcare's Aging Tailwinds

An updated edition of the December 16, 2025, article.

An aging U.S. population is becoming a first-order driver of consumption reallocation. Going by the data from the United States Census Bureau, by early 2026, Americans aged 65 and older will account for about 18% of the total population, up sharply from 12.4% in 2004, underscoring the rapid advance of population aging.

Overall, U.S. population growth slowed to approximately 0.5% in 2025, the weakest pace outside the pandemic years, reflecting persistently low fertility and a historic decline in net international migration. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, net immigration fell by more than half from 2024 levels, while natural population increase remained subdued.

WHO’s October 2025 Ageing and Health fact sheet confirms the 2020 demographic crossover, when people aged 60 and older outnumbered children under five globally for the first time, cementing it as a structural turning point rather than a transitional anomaly. It further states that population ageing is occurring “much faster than in the past,” with the acceleration most pronounced in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), and sharpens the near-term outlook by highlighting a clearer milestone — by 2030, one in six people worldwide will be aged 60 or older, compared with roughly one in eight in 2015.

This demographic shift is significantly altering healthcare consumption patterns, creating long-term investment opportunities across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, home care services and digital health solutions. This transition has already created a trillion-dollar market. Going by a Precedence Research report, the global geriatric care services market, valued at approximately $1.21 trillion, is forecast to reach around $2.12 trillion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Healthcare giants such as Boston Scientific BSX, ResMed RMD, AbbVie ABBV and Amgen AMGN are all capitalizing on this evolving landscape. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

With rising life expectancy, the prevalence of age-related diseases — such as cardiovascular conditions, neurodegenerative disorders, osteoporosis and diabetes — is on the rise. Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up efforts to develop treatments for chronic conditions prevalent in older adults. Those leading the innovation in immunology, oncology and neurodegenerative disease treatments are well-positioned for sustained growth.

Simultaneously, innovations in medical technology and home-based care are strengthening healthcare’s growth outlook and expanding addressable markets. Medtronic MDT advanced digital diabetes care with the FDA’s January 2026 clearance of MiniMed Go, integrating its InPen smart insulin pen, Abbott’s Instinct CGM, and AI-driven dosing algorithms to deliver real-time insulin guidance for multiple-daily-injection patients, thus extending automation beyond pump users.

Abbott ABT, meanwhile, has scaled Lingo, its first over-the-counter biowearable built on FreeStyle Libre technology, enabling non-insulin users to monitor glucose without prescriptions. Its nationwide U.S. retail rollout in late 2025 broadened access and monetization.

From an investor’s perspective, the healthcare sector remains resilient during economic downturns, as demand for critical treatments, pharmaceuticals and procedures stays stable. This ensures consistent revenues and a defensive market position, offering cash flow stability.

4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Boston Scientific continues to align its pipeline with the needs of an aging population by expanding therapies that address cardiovascular disease, chronic pain and age-related functional disorders. In cardiac care, the company is advancing less-invasive cardiac rhythm management solutions, led by its modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system, which pairs a subcutaneous ICD with a leadless pacemaker to reduce infection risk and repeat procedures, key considerations for older patients.

BSX has also strengthened its neuromodulation portfolio, presenting long-term clinical data in 2025-early 2026 supporting spinal cord and deep brain stimulation for chronic pain and neurological conditions common among seniors. In urology, the completed Axonics acquisition expands access to sacral neuromodulation for urinary and bowel dysfunction, disproportionately affecting older adults. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ResMed is expanding home-based, digitally enabled therapies for sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory care, conditions that rise sharply with age. In 2025, ResMed highlighted peer-reviewed epidemiological modeling published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, projecting U.S. OSA prevalence could approach nearly 77 million adults by 2050, driven in part by population aging, underscoring growing long-term demand for sleep therapy among seniors.

The company has paired this epidemiological focus with product innovation, securing FDA clearance in December 2025 for Smart Comfort, an AI-enabled system that personalizes CPAP comfort settings to improve adherence—particularly important for older patients managing long-term therapy at home. ResMed has also supported the clinical value of its core CPAP platform, with a 2025 global meta-analysis showing CPAP use significantly reduces all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in OSA patients, many of whom are older adults. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

In Parkinson’s disease, whose prevalence rises sharply with age, AbbVie secured the FDA approval for VYALEV in October 2024. It is the first 24-hour continuous subcutaneous levodopa infusion, designed to smooth motor fluctuations in advanced patients and reduce reliance on complex oral regimens. The company is also advancing tavapadon, a once-daily oral D1/D5 partial agonist, with positive Phase 3 TEMPO data and regulatory filings planned, targeting earlier-stage Parkinson’s patients seeking simpler long-term therapy.

Complementing this, AbbVie continues to expand the therapeutic reach of Botox in approved age-associated neurological disorders, strengthening its focus on durable, function-preserving treatments for seniors. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amgen’s portfolio is increasingly concentrated on chronic, age-associated diseases that rise sharply with population aging, particularly osteoporosis and cardiovascular risk. In bone health, Prolia and EVENITY remain cornerstone therapies for postmenopausal women and older men at high fracture risk, with volume-led demand sustained through 2024–2025.

Amgen continues to emphasize clinical and real-world evidence demonstrating meaningful fracture-risk reduction in Medicare-age populations. In cardiovascular disease, Repatha has seen continued uptake among older patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, supported by broader guideline alignment and payer access. Together, these franchises anchor Amgen’s growth in durable, high-incidence conditions directly tied to aging demographics. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

