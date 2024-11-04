News & Insights

Silver Eagle Mines Adjusts Exploration Timeline

November 04, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (TSE:NOP) has released an update.

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices, which has led to a revised exploration timeline for its Nevada phosphate project. While drilling is now expected to start in mid-2025, the company emphasizes that thorough regulatory compliance will ultimately strengthen the project and align with their core values.

