News & Insights

Commodities

Silver Due to Record Second Highest Deficit in 20 Years

April 22, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by Giann Liguid for Investing News Network ->

Industrial demand for silver rose to a new record high in 2023, coming in at 654.4 million ounces (Moz).

The surge was fueled by significant advancements in green economy sectors, particularly photovoltaics (PV), where demand skyrocketed by 64 percent year-on-year to hit 195.3 Moz, surpassing previous estimates.

PV is included in the electrical and electronics segment, which experienced demand growth of 20 percent year-on-year.

According to the Silver Institute's latest World Silver Survey, other green energy applications, such as power grid construction and automotive electrification, contributed to the overall increase in industrial demand.

“The deficit in thesilver markethelps to provide robust support and a strong floor for the price,” said Philip Newman, managing director at Metals Focus, which produces the annual survey. “The deficit fell by 30 percent last year, but in absolute terms — at 184.3 million ounces — it was still eye-watering. Global supply has been broadly steady at around the 1-billion-ounce mark, while industrial demand did incredibly well with 11 percent growth,” he added.

Despite an overall 7 percent decline in total silver demand to 1,195 Moz in 2023, industrial demand emerged as the standout category, offsetting losses in the physical investment, jewelry and silverware sectors.

Notably, Chinese industrial demand surged by 44 percent to 261.2 Moz, primarily driven by PV production expansion.

Silver recycling, which accounted for 18 percent of total supply in 2023, saw a modest 1 percent increase to 178.6 Moz, mainly driven by growth in the recycling of ethylene oxide catalysts.

Looking ahead, Metals Focus forecasts 2 percent growth in total silver demand for 2024, with industrial fabrication expected to reach another all-time high, driven by a projected 20 percent gain in the PV market.

However, physical investment in silver bars and coins is anticipated to contract by 13 percent.

Silver mine supply to remain flat in 2024

In terms of global mine production, Metals Focus notes that in 2023 it witnessed a slight decrease of 1 percent to 830.5 Moz. This fall was influenced by the four month suspension of operations at Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Peñasquito mine in Mexico due to strike action among workers.

Additionally, lower ore grades and mine closures affected production in countries like Argentina, Australia and Russia. However, increased supply from Chile and Bolivia partially offset these losses.

The report forecasts a marginal 0.8 percent decline in global silver mine production to 823.5 Moz in 2024. Recovery is anticipated in Mexico as Peñasquito resumes full production post-strike action.

Expansions and new projects in the US, Morocco and elsewhere are expected to contribute to supply growth.

Offsetting these increases, a significant drop in production is expected in Peru due to operational issues, while China is anticipated to experience a decline in silver by-product supply alongside decreasing lead and zinc production.

Silver recycling, which hit a 10 year high in 2023, is forecast to remain nearly flat in 2024. Industrial scrap is expected to grow, driven by factors like higher receipts from ethylene oxide recycling. However, declines in other segments such as jewelry and silverware scrap, along with a further decrease in photographic scrap, are likely to offset these gains.

Overall, silver supply is seen coming in at 1,010.7 Moz in 2023 versus 1,015.4 Moz in 2022.

Silver market headed for second largest deficit​

Overall, thesilver marketis expected to witness another substantial deficit in 2024, amounting to 215.3 Moz. According to Metals Focus, that would be the second highest in over 20 years.

While near-term price weakness remains a possibility for silver due to speculative inflows into gold and short-term downside risks, the outlook for the second half of the year is positive, driven by expectations of looser US monetary policy and sustained investor interest in precious metals.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.