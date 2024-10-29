News & Insights

Silver Dollar Resources Secures $1.5M for Idaho Project

October 29, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Silver Dollar Resources (TSE:SLV) has released an update.

Silver Dollar Resources has successfully closed a $1.5 million private placement financing, with Eric Sprott, a strategic investor and the largest shareholder, contributing $750,000. The funds will be used to initiate drilling at the Ranger-Page Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Mining District. This project is drill-ready and located in a prime silver mining area with excellent infrastructure.

