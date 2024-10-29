Silver Dollar Resources Secures $1.5M for Idaho Project

Silver Dollar Resources (TSE:SLV) has released an update.

Silver Dollar Resources has successfully closed a $1.5 million private placement financing, with Eric Sprott, a strategic investor and the largest shareholder, contributing $750,000. The funds will be used to initiate drilling at the Ranger-Page Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Mining District. This project is drill-ready and located in a prime silver mining area with excellent infrastructure.

For further insights into TSE:SLV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.