Silver demand shoots to highest since 2015, Silver Institute says

Adds graphic, milestone for industrial demand

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Global silver demand will rise to 1.029 billion ounces this year, up 15% from 2020 and exceeding a billion ounces for the first time since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report on Wednesday.

The prediction is a slight downgrade from April, when the institute forecast demand for 2021 at 1.033 billion ounces.

The coronavirus sharply reduced use of silver by manufacturers and jewellers but increased demand from investors who wanted a safe asset to ride out economic turbulence.

This year, with most economies out of lockdowns, demand has risen across the board - from manufacturers of goods including solar panels and electronics to jewellers, makers of silverware and investors in silver bars and coins, the institute said.

It said demand from solar panel makers and industry in general would be the highest on record in 2021 and the silver market would be undersupplied by 7 million ounces, the first deficit since 2015.

Those numbers exclude exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that store silver for investors, since these funds hold wholesale silver bars without remaking them as other users of silver do.

The institute, whose figures are prepared by consultants Metals Focus, said it expected ETF to stockpile less than last year but far more than was typical before the pandemic.

Silver XAG= currently trades around $25 an ounce, up from around $16-17 in 2015-19 but down from a high of $30.03 reached in February.

Below are numbers for 2021 and comparisons.

SILVER SUPPLY AND DEMAND (million ounces)

2021(f)

2020

% change

SUPPLY

Mine Production

829

780

6%

Recycling

192

182

5%

TOTAL SUPPLY

1,022

972

5%

DEMAND

Industrial

524

487

8%

Photography

29

28

4%

Jewellery

173

146

18%

Silverware

40

32

25%

Net Physical Investment

263

199

32%

TOTAL DEMAND

1,029

892

15%

Market Balance

-7

80

-109%

Net Investment in ETPs/ETFs

150

331

-55%

Market Balance less ETPs/ETFs

-157

-251

-37%

Silver Price $/oz

25.40

20.55

24%

Source: Silver Institute, Metals Focus

Silver demandhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wSgijC

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Evans)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.