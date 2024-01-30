Silver deficit to ease as rising mine output offsets higher demand

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The global silver deficit is expected to ease by 9% to 176 million troy ounces in 2024, with a 4% recovery in mine output expected to offset rising demand, the Silver Institute industry association said on Tuesday.

Silver XAG=, which is used in jewellery, electronics, electric vehicles and solar panels as well as an investment, faces a fourth year of structural market deficit.

Stronger industrial consumption will increase 2024 global demand by 1% to 1.2 billion ounces, the Silver Institute said in a review prepared with consultancy Metals Focus.

Investment demand, meanwhile, is likely to be muted until the second half of the year when the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin cutting interest rates.

Global silver supply is forecast to grow by 3% to an eight-year high of 1.02 billion ounces in 2024, led by 4% growth in mine production and despite a 3% fall in silver recycling, the institute added.

Reuters' latest poll of analysts expects silver prices to average $24.94 per ounce in 2024. The spot price XAG= on Tuesday stood at a little more than $23.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.