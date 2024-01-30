News & Insights

Silver deficit to ease as rising mine output offsets higher demand

January 30, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The global silver deficit is expected to ease by 9% to 176 million troy ounces in 2024, with a 4% recovery in mine output expected to offset rising demand, the Silver Institute industry association said on Tuesday.

Silver XAG=, which is used in jewellery, electronics, electric vehicles and solar panels as well as an investment, faces a fourth year of structural market deficit.

Stronger industrial consumption will increase 2024 global demand by 1% to 1.2 billion ounces, the Silver Institute said in a review prepared with consultancy Metals Focus.

Investment demand, meanwhile, is likely to be muted until the second half of the year when the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin cutting interest rates.

Global silver supply is forecast to grow by 3% to an eight-year high of 1.02 billion ounces in 2024, led by 4% growth in mine production and despite a 3% fall in silver recycling, the institute added.

Reuters' latest poll of analysts expects silver prices to average $24.94 per ounce in 2024. The spot price XAG= on Tuesday stood at a little more than $23.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.