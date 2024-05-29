Silver Bullet Reports Notable Revenue Growth

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (GB:SBDS) has released an update.

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc has reported a significant year-on-year revenue increase of 44% to £8.36m, driven by a substantial 85% growth in 4D revenue and more than half of total revenues from US and global clients. The company’s losses have been notably reduced due to increased demand for its AI-driven digital transformation services and efficient cost management. Optimistic about its future, Silver Bullet anticipates achieving an EBITDA positive run rate and positive operating cash flow in the current financial year.

For further insights into GB:SBDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.