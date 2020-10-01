Gatos Silver, a US producer of silver and other precious metals, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. It plans to dual-list its shares on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Gatos Silver is a precious metals production, development, and exploration company with the objective of becoming a premier silver producer. The company is currently focused on the production and continued development of the Cerro Los Gatos Mine and the further exploration and development of the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua, Mexico.



The Denver, CO-based company was founded in 2009 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GATO. Gatos Silver filed confidentially on October 15, 2019. BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Silver and precious metals producer Gatos Silver files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



