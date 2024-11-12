Silvaco sees Q4 revenue $18.1M-$21.2M, consensus $19.65M

Sees Q4 gross bookings $18.5M-$21.5M.
- Silvaco Inc. achieves ISO 9001 certification
- Silvaco price target lowered to $19 from $26 at Needham
- Silvaco price target lowered to $18 from $26 at Rosenblatt
- Silvaco price target lowered to $17 from $25 at Craig-Hallum
- Silvaco price target lowered to $20 from $23 at TD Cowen
