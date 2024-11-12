News & Insights

Silvaco reports Q3 EPS (6c), consensus (6c)

November 12, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $10.97M, consensus $11M. “Our strategic focus on driving innovation through AI-enabled semiconductor design for advanced CMOS geometries and power semiconductors, which includes digital twin modeling, positions us well for long-term growth” said Babak Taheri, Silvaco’s (SVCO) Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our strong business fundamentals and innovative product lines will continue to drive our customer momentum and growth trajectory.”

