Silvaco Group (SVCO) Price Target Increased by 56.36% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Silvaco Group (NasdaqGS:SVCO) has been revised to $14.62 / share. This is an increase of 56.36% from the prior estimate of $9.35 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.02% from the latest reported closing price of $10.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvaco Group. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 34.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVCO is 0.04%, an increase of 31.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.25% to 7,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,096K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 733K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 72.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVCO by 157.13% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 627K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVCO by 39.80% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 473K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 56.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVCO by 42.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 338K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

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