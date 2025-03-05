Silvaco Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Silvaco Group Inc. (SVCO):

Earnings: $4.16 million in Q4 vs. -$2.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Silvaco Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.27 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Revenue: $17.86 million in Q4 vs. $12.49 million in the same period last year.

