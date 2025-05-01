Silvaco Group, Inc. Partners with Kyung Hee University to Advance Display Technology through AI and Digital Twin Modeling

Silvaco partners with Kyung Hee University to enhance display technology through AI-driven Digital Twin modeling over four years.

Quiver AI Summary

Silvaco Group, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Professor Jin Jang and the Advanced Display Research Center at Kyung Hee University, aimed at advancing display technology through a four-year collaboration that began on February 1, 2025. This initiative focuses on integrating Silvaco's FTCO™ (Fab Technology Co-Optimization) with AI-driven Digital Twin modeling, particularly for Micro-LED and OLED technologies. Silvaco will support Ph.D. students at KHU and collaborate closely to gather high-quality experimental data, which will be enhanced by Silvaco’s simulation tools. The goal is to create a Digital Twin that encompasses process, device, and circuit levels to facilitate real-time optimization in manufacturing. Silvaco's Senior VP, Eric Guichard, highlighted the partnership as a significant advancement in optimizing next-generation display technologies, combining academic research with Silvaco's advanced modeling capabilities to improve efficiency and innovation in the field.

Potential Positives

Silvaco has announced a strategic research and development partnership with Professor Jin Jang and the Advanced Display Research Center at Kyung Hee University, enhancing its position in advanced display technologies.

The collaboration focuses on integrating FTCO with AI-driven Digital Twin modeling, potentially leading to significant advancements in Micro-LED and OLED technologies.

Silvaco's commitment to fund Ph.D. students and provide industry-leading simulation tools showcases its dedication to academic and technological progress in semiconductor design.

This partnership aims to accelerate optimization cycles in manufacturing environments, indicating a strong potential for improved efficiency and innovation in display technology development.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the focus of Silvaco's new partnership?

Silvaco's partnership with KHU aims to advance display technology innovation using AI-driven Digital Twin modeling and FTCO.

Who is involved in the research collaboration with Silvaco?

The collaboration involves Professor Jin Jang and the Advanced Display Research Center at Kyung Hee University in South Korea.

What technologies will the partnership focus on?

The partnership will focus on emerging display technologies, specifically Micro-LED and OLED.

How will Silvaco contribute to this partnership?

Silvaco will fund Ph.D. students at KHU and provide high-quality measurement data and simulation tools for research efforts.

What is the expected outcome of this partnership?

The collaboration aims to optimize the development and production of advanced display technologies through enhanced simulation and modeling techniques.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Silvaco Group, Inc.



(Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco” or the “Company”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced a strategic research and development partnership with Professor Jin Jang and the Advanced Display Research Center (ADRC) at Kyung Hee University (KHU), South Korea. This four-year collaboration, which officially commenced on February 1, 2025, aims to advance display technology innovation through the integration of FTCO™ (Fab Technology Co-Optimization) with AI-driven Digital Twin modeling.





Under the partnership, Silvaco will fund Ph.D. students at KHU and closely collaborate with Prof. Jang’s team to provide high-quality measurement data for emerging display technologies—specifically Micro-LED and OLED. The joint research effort will combine this experimental data with Silvaco’s industry-leading simulation tools and FTCO solution platform to create a comprehensive display technology Digital Twin spanning process, device, and circuit levels.





“Our goal is to demonstrate how FTCO and AI-enabled Digital Twins can revolutionize the development and production of advanced display technologies,” said Prof. Jin Jang. “The collaboration with Silvaco allows us to bridge physical experimentation with virtual modeling, creating a robust foundation for faster, more accurate decision-making in fabs.”





Silvaco’s role in the partnership includes running corresponding TCAD simulations and developing a complete FTCO flow using Victory TCAD™ simulators with Victory DoE™ and Victory Analytics™ in conjunction with its EDA tools, SmartSpice™ and UTMOST IV™. Combined with experimental data from KHU, this FTCO-based Digital Twin will enable fab engineers to simulate the impact of process variations on device and circuit performance in real-time, significantly accelerating optimization cycles in manufacturing environments.









“Partnering with Professor Jin Jang and the ADRC team marks a major step forward in applying FTCO and Digital Twin approaches to optimize next generation display technologies,” said Eric Guichard, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the TCAD business unit at Silvaco. “With their world-class expertise in Micro-LED, OLED devices, and related circuits combined with our advanced simulation and analytics platforms, we aim to unlock new levels of efficiency in process optimization, design, and yield improvement. This partnership represents a unique fusion of academic research paving the way for future innovations in display manufacturing and beyond.”







About Silvaco







Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at



silvaco.com



.







Contacts







Media Relations:





Tiffany Behany,



press@silvaco.com







Investor Relations:





Greg McNiff,



investors@silvaco.com





