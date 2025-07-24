Silvaco Group, Inc. Expands Leadership Team with Key Industry Appointments to Drive Innovation and Growth

Silvaco announces three new executives to enhance innovation and growth in semiconductor design and software development.
Silvaco Group, Inc. announced the appointment of three industry veterans to its leadership team: Andrew Wright as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor IP Business Unit, Jasvinder Singh as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the EDA Business Unit, and John Berg as Vice President of Business Development. These leaders bring extensive experience in semiconductor design and software development, which will enhance Silvaco's innovation and operational capabilities. CEO Babak Taheri expressed confidence that their expertise will accelerate the company's growth and market presence. Silvaco specializes in TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions for semiconductor design and digital twin modeling, serving various markets including automotive, memory, and 5G/6G. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with a global operational footprint.
- The addition of three seasoned industry veterans to Silvaco's leadership team enhances its capability for innovation and operational excellence.
- Strategic hires in key business units are expected to accelerate organic growth and broaden market presence.
- Each new leader brings extensive experience and proven track records from reputable companies, which may significantly benefit Silvaco's development and market strategies.
- The announcement of new leadership may indicate previous organizational instability or underperformance, suggesting a need for significant changes to drive growth and innovation.
- Highlighting the leaders' past roles may draw attention to any shortcomings or failures associated with their previous companies, potentially raising concerns about their ability to deliver results at Silvaco.
- The need to accelerate innovation and operational excellence through new leadership may imply that the company is currently lacking in these areas, which could negatively impact investor confidence.
What is Silvaco Group, Inc.?
Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions for semiconductor design and digital twin modeling using AI.
Who are the new leadership team members at Silvaco?
The new leadership team members are Andrew Wright, Jasvinder Singh, and John Berg, each with extensive industry experience.
What roles do the new leaders hold at Silvaco?
Andrew Wright is Senior VP of the Semiconductor IP Business Unit, Jasvinder Singh is Senior VP of the EDA Business Unit, and John Berg is VP of Business Development.
How will the new leadership impact Silvaco's growth?
The addition of these leaders is expected to accelerate innovation and enhance operational excellence, boosting Silvaco's market presence.
Where is Silvaco headquartered?
Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with a global presence in multiple countries including Europe and Asia.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SVCO Insider Trading Activity
$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $200,289.
- BABAK A. TAHERI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $122,992 and 0 sales.
- YELENA I. PESIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,763 shares for an estimated $104,842.
- ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156
- RYAN A BENTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 168 shares for an estimated $777
$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 569,607 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,597,407
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 185,123 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $844,160
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 101,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,660
- UBS GROUP AG added 97,267 shares (+414.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $443,537
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 78,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,335
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 78,000 shares (+162.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $355,679
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 75,675 shares (+249.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,077
$SVCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVCO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
$SVCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SVCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SVCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 05/12/2025
- Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $14.0 on 05/08/2025
Full Release
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Silvaco Group, Inc
.
(“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced the addition of three seasoned industry veterans to its leadership team: Andrew Wright as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor IP Business Unit, Jasvinder Singh as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the EDA Business Unit, and John Berg as Vice President of Business Development. Collectively, they bring decades of experience in semiconductor design and software development to Silvaco and will play pivotal roles in accelerating innovation and operational excellence.
“Adding these accomplished leaders strengthens our ability to innovate and scale Silvaco’s organic growth,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco. “Their insights and proven track records will help advance and accelerate the next phase of our growth. With their expertise, we are well-positioned to broaden our market presence and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide.”
Andrew Wright leads Silvaco’s Semiconductor IP Business Unit. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of R&D and New Product Introduction at Efabless. He previously served as Executive Vice President of New Product Development at Cypress Semiconductor where he led the company’s chip and IP design methodologies and oversaw the development of all Cypress IP and new products. He has also held executive roles at UltraSense and Waterbit.
Jasvinder Singh leads Silvaco’s EDA Business Unit. With over 20 years of leadership experience in EDA, AI, semiconductor and autonomous systems. Jasvinder has built and scaled global R&D teams and driven product, platform and engineering growth for multi-billion-dollar organizations. He has held senior roles at Synopsys, SiClarity, and Cadence, where he led innovations across AI, verification and cloud-enabled design platforms.
John Berg leads business development across all of Silvaco’s product lines. He brings over two decades of leadership experience in quantum computing, semiconductor electronics, and photonics. John has a track record of productizing transformative hardware technologies and solving complex operational challenges. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain at PsiQuantum. He has held senior leadership roles at American Semiconductor, Nantero, and Cypress Semiconductor.
About Silvaco Group, Inc.
Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at
silvaco.com
.
Contacts
Media Relations:
Tiffany Behany,
press@silvaco.com
Investor Relations:
Greg McNiff,
investors@silvaco.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.