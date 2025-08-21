Silvaco Group CEO Babak Taheri Steps Down; Names Walden Wally Rhines CEO

(RTTNews) - Silvaco Group Inc. (SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that support semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI-driven innovation, announced that Babak Taheri has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, 2025, after nearly seven years in the role.

The company has appointed Walden Wally Rhines as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Rhines has served as a member of Silvacos board of directors and as a member of the audit committee since September 2022. Since March 2020, he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornami, Inc., and is Chairman of the board of directors of Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO). Rhines previously served CEO of Mentor Graphics Corporation from 1993 until its acquisition by Siemens in March 2017. Following the acquisition, Rhines served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens EDA,formerly known as Mentor Graphics.

