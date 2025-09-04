Markets
SVCO

Silvaco Group Appoints Chris Zegarelli As CFO

September 04, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Silvaco Group, Inc. (SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions, announced Thursday that, following a comprehensive search, it has appointed Chris Zegarelli as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 15, 2025.

As a senior member of the executive team, Zegarelli will report directly to CEO Walden Rhines.

Zegarelli is an accomplished financial executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor industry. He has expertise in investor relations, financing, financial reporting, forecasting, M&A, operations and strategic planning.

Most recently, Zegarelli served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Infineon Technologies, where he led integration and strategic planning following its $830 million acquisition of GaN Systems, where he had been CFO.

Zegarelli's earlier experience includes CFO roles at Thermal Engineering International and Indie Semiconductor. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles at Broadcom and Qualcomm.

SVCO

