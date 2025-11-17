Siltronic (XTRA:WAF) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 58.73

The average one-year price target for Siltronic (XTRA:WAF) has been revised to 58,73 € / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of 53,11 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40,40 € to a high of 73,50 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.88% from the latest reported closing price of 43,22 € / share.

Siltronic Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.93% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siltronic. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAF is 0.05%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.02% to 1,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 672K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 37.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 59.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 37.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 1.70% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 96K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 30.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 22.86% over the last quarter.

