Siltronic (SSLLF) Price Target Decreased by 13.76% to 68.47

The average one-year price target for Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) has been revised to $68.47 / share. This is a decrease of 13.76% from the prior estimate of $79.40 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.10 to a high of $85.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.00% from the latest reported closing price of $76.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siltronic. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSLLF is 0.04%, an increase of 24.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.13% to 1,906K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 672K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLLF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLLF by 37.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 59.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLLF by 37.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSLLF by 1.70% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 96K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 30.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSLLF by 22.86% over the last quarter.

