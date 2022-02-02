Siltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

German chip supplier Siltronic reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it expected semiconductor demand to increase in the mid and long terms.

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German chip supplier Siltronic WAFGn.DE reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it expected semiconductor demand to increase in the mid and long terms.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17.1% quarter-on-quarter to 144 million euros ($162.27 million), boosted by the release of around 12 million euros in provisions after the failure of GlobalWafers' 6488.TWO tender offer on Monday.

GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion-euro ($4.89 billion) takeover of Siltronic collapsed as the deal did not receive regulatory approval on time, although the door remained open to another attempt.

"We now see ourselves in a strong position to remain successful as an independent company," Chief Executive Officer Christoph von Plotho said on Wednesday.

Full-year sales rose 16% to 1.405 billion euros, thanks to catch-up effects from 2020, a stronger U.S. dollar and slightly higher prices in the second half of the year.

Siltronic said ongoing geopolitical and global economic uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to shape 2022 and warned rising costs and inflation would have a negative impact on earnings.

However, "megatrends" in the semiconductor industry would increase demand in the mid and long terms, it said, adding that it expects a good start to the year.

"The company expects a positive market environment and significant price increases in 2022," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8874 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters