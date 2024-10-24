News & Insights

Siltronic price target lowered to EUR 95 from EUR 100 at Jefferies

October 24, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Siltronic (SSLLF) to EUR 95 from EUR 100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a solid Q3, though visibility on the timing of volume recovery remains low, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a pick-up is anticipated for 2025 and that it continues to be of the view that no major further cuts are needed.

