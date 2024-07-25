Siltronic H1 Results Down On Weak Demand

(RTTNews) - Siltronic AG (SLTCY), on Thursday, reported a 14% decline in H1 sales that amounted to EUR 694.8 million versus EUR 808.2 million generated a year ago, reflecting weak demand.

Net profit for the period fell to EUR 50.1 million from EUR 133.9 million in H1 2023, while earnings per share totaled EUR 1.59 in H1 2024.

Meanwhile, Q2 sales improved 2.3% to EUR 351.3 million from EUR 343.5 million in the same period of last year. Net profit for the quarter was EUR 22.4 million or EUR 0.73 per share.

"Q2 was in line with expectations. On a positive note, the end markets, partially driven by Artificial Intelligence, will grow this year. However, this is not yet reflected in our order situation due to still elevated inventory levels. We are pleased that we were able to slightly increase our sales in Q2 compared to the previous quarter and continued to achieve a solid EBITDA margin of 25.8 percent," said Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic.

Looking ahead, Siltronic AG now expects Group sales to decline by a high single-digit percentage compared to the previous year. Capex is expected to be in the range of EUR 500 million - EUR 530 million, with depreciation and amortization below EUR 300 million.

