Siltronic (FWB:WAF) Price Target Increased by 7.05% to 79.93

The average one-year price target for Siltronic (FWB:WAF) has been revised to 79.93 / share. This is an increase of 7.05% from the prior estimate of 74.66 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 116.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.18% from the latest reported closing price of 79.00 / share.

Siltronic Maintains 3.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siltronic. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAF is 0.11%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 2,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 416K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 67.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 279K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 165K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 113K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 4.18% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 111K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 52.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.