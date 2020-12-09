Siltronic agrees to be taken over by GlobalWafers for 125 eur/shr

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Siltronic WAFGn.DE said on Wednesday its management agreed to the takeover of the German silicon wafer maker by Taiwan's GlobalWafers 6488.TWO for 125 euros ($151.03) per share.

GlobalWafer's public tender offer to Siltronic's investors will be contingent on a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of all issued shares, it added.

Former Siltronic parent Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE said separately it made a binding commitment to transfer its entire 30.8% stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.