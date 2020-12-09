Siltronic agrees to be taken over by GlobalWafers for 125 eur/shr

Siltronic said on Wednesday its management agreed to the takeover of the German silicon wafer maker by Taiwan's GlobalWafers for 125 euros ($151.03) per share.

GlobalWafer's public tender offer to Siltronic's investors will be contingent on a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of all issued shares, it added.

Former Siltronic parent Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE said separately it made a binding commitment to transfer its entire 30.8% stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers.

