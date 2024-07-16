News & Insights

Markets
SILO

Silo Pharma Surges 110% In Pre-market On Getting Exclusive License For Alzheimer's Drug SPC-14

July 16, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) were surging more than 110 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $1.25, after the biopharmaceutical company said it has secured an exclusive global license for its Alzheimer's drug SPC-14.

Silo plans to utilize the Food and Drug Administration or FDA's accelerated pathway for SPC-14, which helps to shorten clinical timelines and reduce drug development costs.

The company added that according to Market.us, global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is forecasted to exceed $30.8 billion by 2033.

Silo stock had closed at $1.07, up 5.9 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $0.84 - $3.05 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SILO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.